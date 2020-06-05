Washington DC paints a giant 'Black Lives Matter' message on the road to the White House

(CNN) Washington DC is painting a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy DC street ahead of a planned protest this weekend: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House. Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.

The painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and began work early Friday morning, the mayor's office told CNN.