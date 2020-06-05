Washington DC paints a giant 'Black Lives Matter' message on the road to the White House

(CNN) Washington DC is painting a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy DC street ahead of a planned protest this weekend: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House. Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.

"The painting of 16th St with "BLACK LIVES MATTER" is an effort not only blessed by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser but initiated by her," said the mayor's spokeswoman LaToya Foster to CNN.

"The painters are contractors directed by the Mayor. They have been at it since 2 or 3 in the morning."