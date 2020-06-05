(CNN) The UK government has granted protected status to a wrecked German warship which sank off the British coast more than 140 years ago.

The SMS Grosser Kurfürst sank in May 1878 while its crew prepared for summer training exercises in the English Channel.

The ironclad warship was accidentally rammed during the exercises by another German warship, the Konig Wilhelm, which turned to avoid a separate collision with a pair of sailing ships, according to a press release from Historic England, the public body responsible for heritage protection.

In the ensuing crash, the SMS Grosser Kurfürst sustained an enormous amount of damage.

Multibeam image of the upside-down hull of the pre-First World War battleship SMS Grosser Kurfürst .

The Konig Wilhelm's strengthened ram bow ripped away its armour plating and gouged a huge hole in the side of the vessel.

