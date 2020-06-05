Tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili charged with assaulting ex-wife

(CNN) The ex-wife of a leading tennis player is standing by claims she was the victim of assault.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, who is ranked No. 27 in the world, was charged with violence against Neli Dorokashvili last month following a disagreement, according to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia.

Basilashvili was released on a bail of 100,000 Georgian Lari ($31,300) and is due to return to court on July 16 for the next hearing. An investigation into the criminal case is ongoing.

In a statement on Basilashvili's Facebook page posted after he posted bail, his legal representatives said the allegations are "false and totally unsubstantiated." The couple, who have a five-year-old son together, divorced last year.

