NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

(CNN) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns in a response to NFL players calling on the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

Goodell posted a video to the NFL's social media on Friday in response to the video "Stronger Together," which features several of the league's most famous players asking the league to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said.

Breonna Taylor, Goodell noted that it has been a difficult time for the country, in particular black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd Ahmaud Arbery , and "all the families who have endured police brutality."

"Without black players there would be no National Football League," Goodell said. "And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff."