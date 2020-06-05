Popular children's books on race



Here's a children's book list of Amazon Best Sellers to help educate little ones (and adults) on equality, social justice and more. They include "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry, who also won an Oscar for his short film of the same name. Penguin Young Readers Group

An Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year selection, "All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold welcomes a group of children from different backgrounds to play at school together. Penguin Random House

"AntiRacist Baby" is a children's book by 2019 Guggeneim Fellow Ibram X. Kendi, also author of the current bestseller for adults, "How to Be an Antiracist." Penguin Random House

Cecilia Marley, the oldest child of reggae legend Bob Marley, wrote "One Love" to celebrate her father's music with a new generation. Chronicle Books

In writing "I Am Enough," Empire actor Grace Byer wants children to know that they can love themselves and be enough. Balzer + Bray

Vashti Harrison introduces her little readers to "Little Leaders: Bold Women in History," black women who made history. Little, Brown Books for Young

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o introduces us to "Sulwe," a girl whose skin is as black as midnight. Simon & Schuster

In "Teach Your Dragon About Diversity," Steve Herman teaches dragons that their skin color or wing differences make them beautiful. DG Books Publishing

Actress Kristen Bell asks everyone to become Purple People and bring their communities together in "The World Needs More Purple People." Penguin Random House