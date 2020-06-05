Popular children's books on race

Here's a children's book list of Amazon Best Sellers to help educate little ones (and adults) on equality, social justice and more. They include "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry, who also won an Oscar for his short film of the same name.
Penguin Young Readers Group
An Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year selection, "All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold welcomes a group of children from different backgrounds to play at school together. Penguin Random House
"AntiRacist Baby" is a children's book by 2019 Guggeneim Fellow Ibram X. Kendi, also author of the current bestseller for adults, "How to Be an Antiracist." Penguin Random House
Cecilia Marley, the oldest child of reggae legend Bob Marley, wrote "One Love" to celebrate her father's music with a new generation. Chronicle Books
In writing "I Am Enough," Empire actor Grace Byer wants children to know that they can love themselves and be enough. Balzer + Bray
Vashti Harrison introduces her little readers to "Little Leaders: Bold Women in History," black women who made history. Little, Brown Books for Young
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o introduces us to "Sulwe," a girl whose skin is as black as midnight. Simon & Schuster
In "Teach Your Dragon About Diversity," Steve Herman teaches dragons that their skin color or wing differences make them beautiful. DG Books Publishing
Actress Kristen Bell asks everyone to become Purple People and bring their communities together in "The World Needs More Purple People." Penguin Random House
Elmo, Bird Bird, Bert and Ernie and the rest of the Sesame Street gang explain that "We're Different, We're the Same," in the 1992 classic by Bobbi Kates now topping the Amazon children's best seller list. Penguin Random House