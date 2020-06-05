(CNN) Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal is under investigation for manslaughter, after a man died during a ceremony involving toad venom.

Vidal and two other individuals were arrested on May 29, according to his lawyer, David Salvador.

They were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and following an 11-month investigation, according to a statement from Spain's law enforcement agency, the Guardia Civil.

They appeared before a judge on the same day, a spokesman for the supreme court of Valencia told CNN.

All three were released provisionally and investigations continue, according to the spokesman.

