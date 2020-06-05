(CNN) The Dutch Prime Minister has said his views on the national tradition of dressing in blackface to portray the character of "Zwarte Piet," or Black Pete, have undergone "major changes" -- but he won't go as far as banning it.

The Dutch tradition of "Black Pete" typically sees a white person wearing full blackface, an Afro wig, red lipstick and earrings, and is often part of the Netherlands' St. Nicholas festivities in December.

Popularized in a 19th-century children's book, the character still features in street carnivals and on Dutch television. But the character has increasingly come under criticism in recent years for perpetuating racist tropes.

"I myself have also experienced major changes about Black Pete," Rutte said during a late-night parliamentary debate. "I also belonged to that group that said, 'Black Pete is simply black.'"

