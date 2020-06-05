The best sales to shop this weekend: Apple, Lowe's, Toms and more

Unwind this weekend while browsing a few of the best deals available now on the web. Whether you're big into fixing up your home for summer, craving even more options for gaming, or looking to add something new to your wardrobe, you'll find a way to save money and get what you need, below:

Tech and electronics

Apple

Adorama is hosting a 2-Day Apple Sale event, so now's your chance to pick up the new tech you've been craving from the uber popular brand. Nearly 150 items are on sale, including accessories, Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad and MacBooks galore.

Xbox

Xbox aficionados will get plenty of game time for less with an Xbox Game Pass: Ultimate three-month membership for just under $25 at Amazon — that's down from it's usual $45 price tag and the lowest price ever.

PlayStation

If PlayStation is more your speed, you'll also find savings on a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus and on both a one-year and three-month subscription to PlayStation Now at Amazon for a limited time.

Home and health

Lowe's

Looking to give your kitchen a major upgrade? Custom cabinets at Lowe's are up to 30% off, so you can finally tackle that remodel you've been meaning to get to. Lowe's specialists are available to help with design and installation, so you'll have professional support on hand every step of the way.

Cocoon by Sealy

Stay cool while you snooze with savings on Cocoon by Sealy's Chill mattress and Chill Bundle. Through Monday, both items are 35% off. The Chill mattress's stretch-knit cover is infused with a proprietary material that absorbs and dissipates heat, and the bundle includes 2 Dreamfit Pillows and a set of Dreamfit sheets, both of which are designed with breathability in mind.

Ring Alarm

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a free third-generation Echo Dot, for $179, down from its usual price of $199. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring's app.

Melissa & Doug

Keep the kids entertained with savings on some summer-y toys from parent-favorite brand Melissa & Doug. Pick up a ladybug-adorned pail, a pack of squeeze-and-squirt water toys, and other engaging toys on Amazon.

Black + Decker

Keep your lawn in tip-top shape with deals on a Black + Decker hedge trimmer, lawn mower and electric leaf blower. Each of the three pieces of equipment is under $100 at Amazon, so you can get your outdoor space ready for summer without spending a fortune.

Dash Egg Cookers

No matter how you take your eggs in the morning, Dash has a small, countertop appliance that makes cooking them that much easier. Right now, save on a six- and 12-capacity hard-boiled egg cooker, along with a sous vide-style egg bite maker, from the brand at Amazon.

Fashion and beauty

Carhartt

Carhartt is known for its classic workwear, and now, you can 25% on all the gear you'll need this summer. Shop the Summer Essentials Sale for deals on everything from tees and shorts to workboots and safety glasses.

Mytheresa

Ladies, now's the time to add a few pieces from top designers to your wardrobe. Mytheresa's taking up to 50% off womenswear at their Spring Summer Sale, so you can score incredible deals on brands like Stella McCartney, Off-White, Chloe, Max Mara and more.

Toms

Treat your feet to new sandals, slip-ons and more from Toms. Through Sunday, June 7, all sale items are an extra 30% off with promo code EXTRAEXTRA, which means the whole family can score stylish new shoes for much less than usual.

Kate Spade

Bag a new handbag, trendy accessories and stylish apparel for less though Monday, June 8 at Kate Spade. Not only is the designer taking 40% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER40, but it's also donating 10% off net profits from the sale to a non-profit that will help fund 24/7 crisis counseling services.

Madewell

Madewell's string of sales isn't over yet; the brand taking up to 40% off almost everything on their site with promo code SALETIME. It's the perfect opportunity to pick up new jeans, shorts, bags and other style essentials for summer.

Tommy John

Need new underwear? Tommy John has you covered. The brand is known for upping the comfort level on the undergarments you wear every day, and right now, you can save 25% on orders of $100 or more, along with free shipping, no promo code required. If that's not a reason to stock up, we don't know what is.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.