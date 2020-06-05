Motorola's new Moto G Fast and Moto E start at $149 and look fantastic

If you've been waiting for Motorola to upgrade it's entry-level smartphones, like the Moto E, then today's your lucky day. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is announcing a new Moto E and the brand new Moto G Fast.

Both phones are available to preorder right now, with the Moto E starting at $149.99. The Moto G Fast is $199.99. You can expect orders to begin arriving on June 12.

We like Moto's new naming scheme when it comes to the Moto G line, with the G Fast joining the G Power and Moto G Stylus. The Power's name indicated it had enough battery power for three days, while the Stylus had, well, a stylus for drawing and sketching.

The Fast's namesake has to mean its performance is its main feature, right? Kind of. It actually means it has a fast camera, not processor.

According to Motorola, the Fast can capture clear photos thanks to its fast-focusing triple camera setup. The main camera is 16 megapixels, but there's also a 2-megapixel macro camera for close up shots an 8-megapixel, 118-degree ultra-wide-angle photo that captures wider shots and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera in a hole punch cutout.

The 6.4-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 3GB of memory, 32GB of storage and a 4,000 mAh battery that Moto expects to last two days. You can add up to 512GB of more storage via the microSD card slot.

A new dedicated Moto Gametime mode will block distractions — like notifications — from interrupting your next gaming session.

At $199.99, you're getting a lot of phone, especially if Motorola can deliver a fast camera experience.

As for the Moto E, it's just as impressive and even less expensive.

The Moto E is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor and has two lenses on the back.

The highlight is the 13-megapixel fast-focusing camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You'll be able to capture photos with the rear camera that have depth and bokeh (or background blur) that you can adjust.

The 3,550 mAh battery will last two days, according to Motorola. The Moto E has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It also has a microSD card slot with support up to 512GB.

The screen measures 6.2 inches and has a 5-megapixel camera in a teardrop cutout.

At $149.99, the Moto E is affordable for many people and offers a strong trade-off of features in return. And, in some ways, the depth sensor and portrait mode photos are the most intriguing aspect of both phones.

Both phones are available for preorder right now and will arrive on June 12. At launch, you can get the G Fast from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon and Motorola. Eventually, the phone will also be available on Boost Mobile.

The Moto E will also launch on Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon and Motorola. However, it will have wider availability among carriers with T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless and as a prepaid device on Verizon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.