Save $100 on this limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console

We're rapidly approaching the debut of Cyberpunk 2077, one of 2020's biggest blockbuster games, and it couldn't come at a better time. It's set to debut in September as one of the final triple-A titles before the Xbox Series X kicks off a new generation. To celebrate, you can take home a brand new console centered around the game.

You can own a piece of Cyberpunk's setting of Night City, or at least a console inspired by the hotly-anticipated game if you act quickly. The Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, which is limited to 45,000 units, is available to preorder now. You can get the bundle right now for $100 off its normal price of $399 if you act quickly, which makes it just $299. It's available both via the official Microsoft store as well as Adorama, both of which are offering this deep discount on a brand new upcoming console.

You get the Limited Edition 1 TB console, a matching controller, a full game download of Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases on September 17, and a 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You'll also be guaranteed to receive the game's first content expansion when it releases as part of your purchase. It will be delivered automatically to your system as soon as it's available, though there's no specific date for its release just yet.

The console includes special panels that look cobbled together, much like many of the game's citizens, who regularly use cybernetic enhancements. There's a glow in the dark message etched on the console as well, reading "No Future", which matches the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X controller that comes with the console.

The controller is modeled after the character Johnny Silverhand, who actor Keanu Reeves will portray in-game. It features a black and silver chrome color scheme with red embellishments, including its face buttons and triggers.

You're getting a great deal for $299, especially considering that you're getting a brand new game as well as its expansion for less than the price of a typical console bundle. But given this great price cut, you'll want to act fast. This way, you'll be raring to go on September 17, when the game is finally available.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.