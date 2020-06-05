Women are being killed in Mexico at record rates, but the president says most emergency calls are 'false'

(CNN) Women are being murdered in Mexico at an alarming rate, but the nation's president has downplayed a surge in calls to emergency hotlines, declaring most of them are false.

Since stay-at-home measures were ordered March 23 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there has been an increase in homicides where women are the victims, according to government data released last week. April was the deadliest month in the last five years with a record 267 murders of women.

Yet President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has dismissed the scale of the problem, blaming the "neoliberal" governing model of his predecessors. "I'm going to give you another fact, which doesn't mean that violence against women doesn't exist, because I don't want you all to misinterpret me," the leftist leader said mid-May during his daily morning presser

"Ninety percent of those calls that serve as your base are false, it's proven," he told a journalist when asked about his government's own data on emergency calls about violence against women.

A record 26,171 emergency calls about violence against women were made in March according to the government data. The following month, when the "quédate en casa," or stay-at-home regulation was in full effect, there were 21,722 calls, the same government report states.

Read More