Student raped and killed in church wanted to become a minister and 'preach the word of God,' sister says

Lagos, Nigeria -- Uwaila Vera Omozuwa was studying microbiology at university in Nigeria's Benin City, but her passion was theology.

Even after she gained admission to the University of Benin last year, the 22-year-old didn't stop taking theological classes at a local parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Edo State, her older sister Judith Omozuwa told CNN.

But Omozuwa's life was cut short in a brutal attack . Last Wednesday the student was found dead, lying half-naked in a pool of blood at the church where she had been a member of the choir for many years, according to a church official.

Despite the best efforts of doctors to save her life, Omozuwa, whom her family described as "kind and intelligent," died days after the attack.

"She wanted to be a minister and preach the word of God. The church was her favorite place to be," Judith, 24, said by phone. "That she was murdered where she always found peace is just devastating."

Read More