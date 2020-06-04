Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System. Proxima b is a little more massive than the Earth. Hide Caption 1 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration of an exoplanet's atmosphere with a white dwarf star visible on the horizon. The starlight of a white dwarf filtered through the atmosphere of an exoplanet that's orbiting it could reveal if the planet has biosignatures. Hide Caption 2 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's illustration of the Kepler-88 planetary system, where one giant exoplanet and two smaller planets orbit the Kepler-88 star. The system is more than 1,200 light-years away. Hide Caption 3 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an illustration of newly discovered exoplanet Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star. Hide Caption 4 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky. Hide Caption 5 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This is an artist's concept of a ringed planet passing in front of its host star. It shows how "puffy" a ringed planet may look to us from afar. Hide Caption 6 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system The sizes of the 17 new planet candidates, seen here in orange, are compared to colorized representations of Mars, Earth and Neptune. The green planet is KIC-7340288 b, a rocky planet in the habitable zone of its star. Hide Caption 7 of 62

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system Artist's impression of K2-18b. CREDIT Amanda Smith Hide Caption 8 of 62