YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly after he was at a mall that was being looted

(CNN) YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after video showed him at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall as it was being looted, police said.

"The Scottsdale Police Department has received hundreds of tips and videos from the community in response to Saturday nights events at Fashion Square Mall," the department said in a statement.

"During our ongoing investigation it was confirmed that social media influencer Jake Paul was in attendance and remained inside of the mall after an unlawful assembly was declared and has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly."

CNN has reached out to the Scottsdale Police Department for further comment.

Read More