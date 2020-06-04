A US flag flown in World War II that went missing during protests in Nevada was returned unscathed

(CNN) A World War II-era flag that was presumably stolen during a protest in Nevada was safely returned this week to a journalist who covered its disappearance.

The flag went missing during protests near Reno City Hall on Saturday when its display case was found broken. City officials assumed the flag had been lost. The flag flew on the cruiser USS Reno during World War II and was donated to the city in 1946.

"I kind of paused for a second, looked around at everyone, and I'm like -- guys, the flag," she said. "The flag I wrote a story about just yesterday."

Tucked inside the flag was a note: "Needed protecting. Looters were flag burning. RIP Gorge [sic] Floyd."

