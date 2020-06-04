Tacoma man died 'due to physical restraint' while in police custody, medical examiner says

(CNN) The death of a man while in the custody of police in Tacoma, Washington, earlier this year was "due to physical restraint," according to a county medical examiner.

Manuel Ellis died March 3 after police saw him trying to get into vehicles that had people in them, according to a news release from the city's police department. When officers approached Ellis, there was a physical altercation and Ellis was physically restrained because he was combative, police said.

The officers called for medical help when they saw he needed help, but Ellis died.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply.

The sheriff's department is investigating Ellis' death, a statement from the Tacoma mayor's office said.

