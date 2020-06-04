Wildfire destroys homes and forces evacuations in northern California

(CNN) A California fire department is battling a four-alarm wildfire near the Suisun City Wildlife Center in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Firefighters responded immediately to a call received at 3:26 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent.

When the fire department arrived, there were people trying to evacuate as many animals as possible, Vincent said. The department told the people if they left, firefighters would run back into the flames and try to release the animals. Foxes and coyotes were released along with other animals, but some of the birds were lost -- including some flightless owls.

There were approximately 200 firefighters on scene Wednesday.

There have been no injuries to the public or firefighters at this time, Vincent said.

Heavy winds and a temperature of over 100 degrees have accompanied the fire, which spread from the wildlife center to homes in Suisan City.

Read More