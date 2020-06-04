Video captures police officer in Florida kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest

(CNN) A Florida police department has launched an internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media showing a Sarasota police officer kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest.

In the nearly ninety second cellphone video taken by a bystander during the May 18th incident, three officers can be seen attempting to take a male individual into custody. One of the two officers is then seen kneeling on the head and neck of the man.

The man, who was arrested on a domestic violence/battery charge, is heard yelling "why am I being arrested?" as the officer kneels on him.

"As I'm yelling, and asking, why am I being detained, he started putting his knee on my neck," Patrick Carroll said in an interview with CNN affiliate WFTS.

The video surfaced as protests are underway across the nation seeking justice and reform in the wake of George Floyd's death, which an independent autopsy attributed to officers kneeling on him during his arrest. Video showed an officer with a knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

