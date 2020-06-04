Attack on NYPD officers being investigated as possible act of terrorism, source says

(CNN) An unprovoked stabbing attack of a New York Police Department officer that ended with two other officers with gunshot wounds and a suspect in critical condition is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Investigators do not believe the alleged acts are affiliated with any protests or looting seen across the city, the source said.

The incident began around 11:45 p..m. Wednesday, when a man "casually" walked up to two officers at an anti-looting post in Brooklyn, took out a knife and stabbed an officer in the neck, Shea said during a press conference, citing video surveillance of the incident.

"That officer was stabbed in the left side of his neck, thank God missing an artery, and is recovering here in stable condition at the hospital," he told reporters early Thursday morning.

At around the same time, a uniformed sergeant and a police officer who were "a block or two away" heard shots fired and responded to the scene near the post at the intersection of Church and Flatbush Avenue, Shea explained.

