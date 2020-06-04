Inmate in federal custody dies after incident involving pepper spray

(CNN) A 35-year-old black man in federal prison in New York City died after he became "disruptive" and guards used pepper spray, the Justice Department said.

Jamel Floyd, who had been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since October 2019, was barricaded inside his cell and was "breaking the cell door window with a metal object," the department said in a press release.

"He became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others," the release said. "Pepper spray was deployed, and staff removed him from his cell."

Medical staff determined that Floyd was unresponsive and "instantly initiated life-saving measures," the department said.

Floyd was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff. The release states that there is no indication his death was related to Covid-19.

Read More