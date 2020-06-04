UK lawmakers were forced back to parliament. Then a minister fell ill

London (CNN) A UK government minister has been tested for the coronavirus and is self-isolating after he was seen sweating in the House of Commons chamber.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma repeatedly wiped his head and nose with a handkerchief and held his forehead as he made a speech on Wednesday, raising questions over whether the UK government was right to require its lawmakers return to Parliament while the number of new coronavirus infections remains high.

The House of Commons had been operating on a hybrid basis in recent weeks, with a restricted number of MPs allowed in the chamber and others permitted to take part and vote from home.

But in a move led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons and a traditionalist Conservative MP, the government used its parliamentary majority to end that arrangement earlier this week.

MPs were forced to return to Westminster if they wanted to debate and vote on legislation. But House of Commons authorities insisted that social distancing rules be maintained, meaning lawmakers had to join a huge line in order to vote in the traditional manner of passing through booths as tellers tick off their names.

