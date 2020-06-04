Time to stock your medicine cabinet for the pandemic

(CNN) It could be a cabinet behind your mirror, a kitchen drawer or a first aid kit you carry in a backpack or in the car.

Your medicine cabinet is your first go-to in times of illness, and sometimes it gets a little bare. But we're in the midst of a global health crisis. And whether you get Covid-19 or not, it's important to be prepared.

We know, we know. Some of these may be a little obvious, but go ahead and actually check your supplies now.

Let this be your friendly reminder to confirm you do, in fact, have the basics. If not, add these to your shopping list. Like now.

Here's a list of what you can use to make sure your household's medicine chest is well-stocked for the length of the pandemic.