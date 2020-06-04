Spanish court hands four 'wolf pack' members further prison terms over separate sexual assault

Madrid, Spain (CNN) Four of the Spanish men convicted in 2019 of raping a woman in Pamplona have been sentenced to further prison terms for a separate case of sexual abuse that occurred months earlier.

Five men, known as the "wolf pack" were sentenced to 15 years in prison in June 2019 over the Pamplona rape. Four were arrested after the ruling, leaving one at large.

On Thursday a judge at Spain's Cordoba Criminal court handed the four men additional prison sentences, after the group was convicted of sexually abusing a young woman in the southern city of Cordoba in May 2016.

The victim fell unconscious for "unknown reasons" before the abuse, according to the court's written judgment.

The four men then "began to touch the victim's chest both inside and outside her clothing" and one of them "even kissed her on the mouth," the document added.

