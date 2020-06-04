Houses swept away in powerful landslide in Norway

By Niamh Kennedy and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Thu June 4, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials said no one was hurt in the landslide, and everyone was evacuated from the buildings.
Officials said no one was hurt in the landslide, and everyone was evacuated from the buildings.

(CNN)Several houses have been swept into the sea following a powerful landslide in Alta municipality, northern Norway, on Wednesday.

Anders Bjordal, a Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate engineer, told CNN that he saw there had been a "big clay slide" after being called to the scene at 4 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) Wednesday to offer guidance to the police and rescue team.
The slide was 650 meters (2,133 feet) wide and 150 meters (492 feet) deep, destroyed eight buildings, including four cabins which act as weekend residences, Bjordal added.
Alta municipality is located in Norway&#39;s northernmost Finnmark county.
Alta municipality is located in Norway's northernmost Finnmark county.
No one was harmed and all people were evacuated from the buildings, he said.
    Bjordal said mudslides of this scale "seldom happen in Norway, maybe every one or two years."
    Read More
    "Here in Alta there has never been a slide that big," he said.
    Officials said they will monitor the land and sea in the coming days.
    Officials said they will monitor the land and sea in the coming days.
    Alta municipality, located in the country's northernmost Finnmark county, is known for its forests, mountain plateaus, coastal landscapes, and Northern Lights.
      Officials will be monitoring the land for further movement over the coming days, as well as monitoring the sea and seabed level.
      Next week, officials will take soil measurements, Bjordal added.