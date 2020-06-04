Houses swept away in powerful landslide in Norway

(CNN) Several houses have been swept into the sea following a powerful landslide in Alta municipality, northern Norway, on Wednesday.

Anders Bjordal, a Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate engineer, told CNN that he saw there had been a "big clay slide" after being called to the scene at 4 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) Wednesday to offer guidance to the police and rescue team.

The slide was 650 meters (2,133 feet) wide and 150 meters (492 feet) deep, destroyed eight buildings, including four cabins which act as weekend residences, Bjordal added.

Alta municipality is located in Norway's northernmost Finnmark county.

No one was harmed and all people were evacuated from the buildings, he said.

Bjordal said mudslides of this scale "seldom happen in Norway, maybe every one or two years."

