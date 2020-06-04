Sega's Game Gear Micro is a tiny blast from the past

What's old is new again, and what's old is big business. Sega knows a lot about bringing back beloved gaming systems and titles from the past and putting a twist on them for modern audiences, and its latest endeavor follows that strategy.

Enter the Game Gear Micro, a celebration of the company's 60th anniversary. As part of the festivities, Sega is debuting a miniature version of its classic color handheld gaming system from 1990.

This blast from the past is no bigger than Nintendo's Game Boy Micro, and it's set to debut in October in Japan. For retro enthusiasts and collectors, it may not be a Dreamcast Mini, but it's a fun way to honor 60 years of Sega.

There are four color variants, each with four different preloaded games. The original black Game Gear Micro comes with Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run and Royal Stone. The blue variant comes with Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal.

The yellow version comes with Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei -- Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict, and Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru. Finally, the red version comes with Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi, and Columns.

As you can surmise from the myriad Japanese titles, many of these offerings will be quite unfamiliar to Western gamers, and they'll contain Japanese text. That could change if an English-language version is released, of course, as some of these games are a bit niche.

The Game Gear Micro is a teeny-tiny little thing. Its footprint is smaller than a credit card (although it's thicker, of course) — 80 by 43 by 20 millimeters (roughly 3 by 1.7 by 0.8 inches) — and it has a 1.15-inch display. It contains a single mono speaker and a headphone jack, and can charge via USB or run off of two AAA batteries. It's keychain-sized, so you can take your diminutive Game Gear everywhere you go.

Since the screen is so tiny, Sega is offering a special bonus if you purchase a four-pack including all four consoles. For around $250, you can get all the colorways in addition to a special miniature version of the classic Big Window magnifying glass accessory.

Unfortunately, Sega has yet to confirm an English-language release for these fabulously retro handhelds. Right now, they're only available in limited quantities from Japanese retailers.

Luckily, you can still get in on the retro fun with the Sega Genesis Mini. It's available right now.

Unlike the Game Gear Micro, this tiny console did make its way westward, and it's loaded with a whopping 42 games for the same price as a Game Gear Micro. It includes classics like Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter 2, Comix Zone, Golden Axe, Shining Force and Altered Beast.

You simply plug it into your TV via HDMI cable and you can play right out of the box. It also includes two wired classic Sega Genesis controllers. If you're just jonesing for some simple retro gaming, this is a great way to get in a quick flashback without investing in pricey old equipment that may or may not work properly.

That should tide you over until any sort of Western release for the Game Gear Micro is finally announced. We've reached out to Sega and will update this page should there be a confirmation of a Western version. Just imagine all the classics that could come to an English-language set of the handhelds. We're salivating just thinking about it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.