Pier 1 is going out of business in style with a huge sale

Pier 1 furniture, dinnerware and home goods have been fixtures in our dorm rooms, apartments and homes for years, and now's your last chance to buy from the homewares brand — which is going out of business.

As a final send-off, the brand's having a huge Going Out of Business Sale, with savings of up to 30% off everything. Whether you're after a new living room rug or some new glasses for summer cocktails, you'll find many bright, boho chic options available. The sale runs through July, so be sure to capitalize on your last chance to score Pier 1 wares now and check out a few of our top picks below.

Blooming Gold Metal Round Wall Mirror ($71.99, originally $89.99; pier1.com)

Versatile enough to go with a variety of styles from midcentury modern to coastal, this mirror is a beautiful way to break up a gallery wall, top off a mantel or liven up a hallway.

Rissa Mod Dining Chair ($89.98, originally $129.99; pier1.com)

With clean, elegant lines that are a throwback to midcentury decor, these dining chairs are stylish and sophisticated.

Elana Collection Bronze Iron Round Nesting Tables ($237.99, originally $279.99; pier1.com)

Perfect together or apart, these nesting tables go with practically any decor style, meaning they're versatile enough to use for years to come.

Shannon Wool Rug (starting at $89.98, originally starting at $179.99; pier1.com)

With a vibe that can skew either bohemian, traditional or industrial, this 100% wool rug features beautiful colors and intricate motifs.

Embroidered Jute 20" Coral Pillow ($31.49, originally $44.99; pier1.com)

This embroidered outdoor pillow is perfect for coastal patios — whether you're by the water or just imagining an escape to it.

Elwood Whitewash 3-Door Cabinet ($629.99, originally $699.99; pier1.com)

Whether your home skews coastal, modern or rustic, this chevroned mango wood cabinet is a beautiful and practical solution for storage.

Stavros Whitewashed Wooden Round Coffee Table ($254.99, originally $299.99, pier1.com)

With chic minimalist lines and a butcher-blocked mango top, this coffee table is all sorts of stylish. It's the perfect backdrop for showing off those coffee table books.

Sheridan Velvet Navy Curtain (starting at $47.96, originally starting at $59.95; pier1.com)

The velvet navy curtains you've been searching for.

Luna Star Parchment Hanging Chair ($179.99, originally $299.99; pier1.com)

Whether it's a cozy reading nook inside or a balcony spot for your morning coffee, a piece of furniture has never been so fun — or Instagrammable.

Golden Square Bar Cart ($206.99, originally $229.99; pier1.com)

If you've spent lockdown perfecting your home cocktail game, this bar cart is the perfect way to show off the craft spirit bottles you've accumulated and an easy way to luxe up your living room. Plus, it's cleverly designed to accommodate tall bottles, so your good liquor can go on the middle or top shelf.

Duke Metal Headboard (starting at $199.98, originally $299.99; pier1.com)

Combining European elegance with rustic charm, this wrought iron headboard is a twist on the usual take, with a stunning modern finish to boot.

Metal Wire Wall Shelf ($39.99, originally $49.99; pier1.com)

Whether you use this to organize your kids' schoolwork, as a mail sorter in the hallway, or as toiletry storage in the bathroom, this metal wire wall shelf can find a useful home in practically any room of your house.

Magnolia Floral Grommet Gray Curtain (starting at $35.96, originally starting at $44.95, pier1.com)

Adding some retro charm and a splash of color to neutral rooms, these curtains are nostalgic in all the right ways, with a modern color scheme that keeps the vintage blooms fresh.

Metal & Rattan Wall Decor ($55.99, originally $69.99; pier1.com)

Add some texture to your walls with this metal and rattan wall panel, finished in a dark bronze. Affix some air plants to it — or use it as a tabletop.

Joan 3-Drawer Navy Chest ($449.99, originally $499.99; pier1.com)

This navy chest is one that'll move with you in the years to come, thanks to sleek modern accents and a go-anywhere size that's perfect for entryways, hallways, bedrooms and living rooms.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.