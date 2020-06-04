26 nostalgic gifts for dads this Father's Day

When it comes to shopping for Father's Day, stoking nostalgia is always a good bet. Reminiscing about old times is practically a rite of passage for a lot of dads, whether they're gamers or sports fans, bookworms or vinyl heads. These nostalgia-inspired finds will send the dads in your life on a welcome trip down memory lane.
Baseball Cards of the Month Club (starting at $11/week; cratejoy.com)
With the leagues on hold, remind Dad what it's like to tear open a fresh pack of cards and search for his favorite players.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Nintendo Entertainment System, Classic Edition ($144.48; amazon.com)
Regardless of how far technology has come, nostalgia for the original Nintendo will always have a special place in gamers' hearts.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Members Only Racer Jacket (starting at $51.71; amazon.com)
Timeless and understated cool? Sounds like a lot of dads we know.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Rollerblade Macroblade 80 Men's Inline Skates ($149.99, originally $219.99; dickssportinggoods.com)
Send him rollerblading down the street and right back into the '90s. This pair of inline skates from Rollerblade is good for beginners or for skaters getting back in the game, with brakes that are easily adjustable.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Robert Louis Stevenson: Seven Novels, Leather Bound ($16.99; amazon.com)
From adventures on the high seas to the trials of Jekyll and Hyde, the classic tales of Robert Louis Stevenson make for a great escape back to boyhood. This leather-bound volume contains seven of his greatest stories.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker (starting at $172.92, originally $249.99; amazon.com)
Sometimes you just want to rock out. This Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker looks like those iconic concert amps and integrates some lovely brand heritage. It packs around 20 hours of playback time, which is seriously impressive for a Bluetooth speaker. But, best of all, this speaker will remind him of the glory days when he was in a band (or just attempted playing the guitar).
_____________________________________________________________________________
Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit ($49.50; amazon.com)
At-home grooming is everyone's new hobby. This set of classic tools includes a brush, bowl and soap to work up a lather the old-fashioned way.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Ray-Ban 60mm Navigator Sunglasses ($157; nordstrom.com)
Classic and a little bit intimidating, Ray-Bans are fatherhood staples with some serious retro cool.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Arcade 1Up Mortal Kombat At-Home Arcade System ($299.99; amazon.com)
Dad may no longer go to the arcade, but you can bring the arcade to him with an at-home system designed to fit in almost any size space.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Printed Marketplace Custom Vintage City Street Map (starting at $37; etsy.com)
Put Dad's love of mastering directions down on paper, with a custom vintage map of his favorite place from way back when.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Comma Vintage Subscription Box (starting at $45; cratejoy.com)
For dads who dig old-school threads, this subscription box offers personalized shipments of quality vintage garments. Think legacy brands like Levi's and L.L.Bean, plus bygone labels only dads will remember.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove ($62.08, originally $70; amazon.com)
If playing catch with Dad is a summer must, get him a glove that matches your strong arm.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Vintage Monopoly Gameboard ($34.79; amazon.com)
If Dad didn't always build hotels on Park Place, who would? Relive the torture — or finally show him who's boss — with this vintage Monopoly board.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Knife Whittling Woodworking Set ($27.40; etsy.com)
If he loves woodworking, this is for him. The set includes three essential tools, a sharpening stone and three blocks that will fondly transport him back to his high school woodshop class.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Darth Vader Waffle Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)
May the force — and a perfectly crisp waffle — be with him. Superfans can never get enough Star Wars gear, can they?
_____________________________________________________________________________
Freestone Fly Fishing Subscription (starting at $37.50/month; cratejoy.com)
Some pastimes are timeless, like quiet mornings knee-deep in the current. This subscription box is great for practiced fly fishermen, beginners and those looking for some childhood reminiscing.
_____________________________________________________________________________
License to Grill Apron ($22.97; amazon.com)
For the dapper 007 fan who's sipping a martini (shaken, not stirred) while grilling filet mignon and lobster.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Bow Tie and Suspenders from TheBoldBowTie (starting at $15.30 for the bow tie; etsy.com)
A bow tie and matching suspenders are the ideal pairing for classically dapper dads. This set comes in various options that affect the price, but for both bow tie and suspenders in adult size, you'll spend $23.80. The Etsy shop also sells matching sets for the kids (starting at $10.20) — you know, for the family photo.
_____________________________________________________________________________
HQ Kites Symphony Beach III ($25.79; amazon.com)
A windy day and enough open space calls for a quality kite. With this dual-line option, Dad can show off tricks like diving and figure eights that he mastered during the summer vacations of his childhood.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable ($129; amazon.com)
This sleek turntable is perfect for vinyl-collector dads who like to keep things simple. Just plug it in and get spinning. A built-in USB port makes it easy to convert records into MP3s. It may not look like the turntable from his teenage years, but it will definitely play his vintage vinyl in style.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Century Original Wavemaster Freestanding Heavy Punching Bag ($179.99; amazon.com)
Make Dad feel like a regular Rocky Balboa with his own heavy-duty punching bag, a great standalone fitness option with no suspension necessary.
_____________________________________________________________________________
KABB DZ-3 Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Dоwn Clock ($39.50; amazon.com)
This clock is especially easy to read and makes a perfect gift for punctual dads who appreciate feats of engineering from the mid-20th century.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Classic Game Collection Metal Chess Set ($62.75, originally $84; amazon.com)
Pretend the student hasn't surpassed the teacher and let him win the first game. This elevated board with handsome metal pieces was made for countless rematches and will remind him of when he first got into the game as a kid.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Artisan Playing Cards Luxury Set ($59.90; amazon.com)
Maybe your dad has seen "Casino" one too many times, and that's OK. Keep his card-shark mind busy with some quality antique-styled decks.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Antoine Double Spreader Bar Hammock (starting at $91.99; wayfair.com)
If there's enough space in the yard, a hammock is an ideal place for Dad to kick his feet up. This hammock is easy to assemble and made from polyester that's resistant to staining, fading and weather. Best of all, it's a classic design that will stoke memories of lazy days that he'll happily relive. If this one isn't his style, check out our guide to the best hammocks for more ideas.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Victorinox Swiss Army Multitool with Personalization ($56.95; amazon.com)
Victorinox multitools have been around for a long time — since 1897 to be exact. Needless to say, nostalgia for these goes back multiple generations. Well, they're still made in Switzerland and this one can be personalized with a laser engraving in the United States. The handle is crafted of walnut wood for an authentic antique feel.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication