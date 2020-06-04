26 nostalgic gifts for dads this Father's Day

When it comes to shopping for Father's Day, stoking nostalgia is always a good bet. Reminiscing about old times is practically a rite of passage for a lot of dads, whether they're gamers or sports fans, bookworms or vinyl heads. These nostalgia-inspired finds will send the dads in your life on a welcome trip down memory lane.

Baseball Cards of the Month Club (starting at $11/week; cratejoy.com)

Baseball Cards of the Month Club

With the leagues on hold, remind Dad what it's like to tear open a fresh pack of cards and search for his favorite players.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nintendo Entertainment System, Classic Edition ($144.48; amazon.com)

Nintendo Entertainment System, Classic Edition

Regardless of how far technology has come, nostalgia for the original Nintendo will always have a special place in gamers' hearts.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Members Only Racer Jacket (starting at $51.71; amazon.com)

Members Only Racer Jacket

Timeless and understated cool? Sounds like a lot of dads we know.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rollerblade Macroblade 80 Men's Inline Skates ($149.99, originally $219.99; dickssportinggoods.com)

Rollerblade Macroblade 80 Men's Inline Skates

Send him rollerblading down the street and right back into the '90s. This pair of inline skates from Rollerblade is good for beginners or for skaters getting back in the game, with brakes that are easily adjustable.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Robert Louis Stevenson: Seven Novels, Leather Bound ($16.99; amazon.com)

Robert Louis Stevenson: Seven Novels, Leather Bound

From adventures on the high seas to the trials of Jekyll and Hyde, the classic tales of Robert Louis Stevenson make for a great escape back to boyhood. This leather-bound volume contains seven of his greatest stories.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker (starting at $172.92, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker

Sometimes you just want to rock out. This Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker looks like those iconic concert amps and integrates some lovely brand heritage. It packs around 20 hours of playback time, which is seriously impressive for a Bluetooth speaker. But, best of all, this speaker will remind him of the glory days when he was in a band (or just attempted playing the guitar).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit ($49.50; amazon.com)

Gentleman Jon Complete Wet Shave Kit

At-home grooming is everyone's new hobby. This set of classic tools includes a brush, bowl and soap to work up a lather the old-fashioned way.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban 60mm Navigator Sunglasses ($157; nordstrom.com)

Ray-Ban 60mm Navigator Sunglasses

Classic and a little bit intimidating, Ray-Bans are fatherhood staples with some serious retro cool.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Arcade 1Up Mortal Kombat At-Home Arcade System ($299.99; amazon.com)

Arcade 1Up Mortal Kombat At-Home Arcade System

Dad may no longer go to the arcade, but you can bring the arcade to him with an at-home system designed to fit in almost any size space.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Printed Marketplace Custom Vintage City Street Map (starting at $37; etsy.com)

Printed Marketplace Custom Vintage City Street Map

Put Dad's love of mastering directions down on paper, with a custom vintage map of his favorite place from way back when.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Comma Vintage Subscription Box (starting at $45; cratejoy.com)

Comma Vintage Subscription Box

For dads who dig old-school threads, this subscription box offers personalized shipments of quality vintage garments. Think legacy brands like Levi's and L.L.Bean, plus bygone labels only dads will remember.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove ($62.08, originally $70; amazon.com)

Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove

If playing catch with Dad is a summer must, get him a glove that matches your strong arm.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Vintage Monopoly Gameboard ($34.79; amazon.com)

Vintage Monopoly Gameboard

If Dad didn't always build hotels on Park Place, who would? Relive the torture — or finally show him who's boss — with this vintage Monopoly board.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Knife Whittling Woodworking Set ($27.40; etsy.com)

Knife Whittling Woodworking Set

If he loves woodworking, this is for him. The set includes three essential tools, a sharpening stone and three blocks that will fondly transport him back to his high school woodshop class.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Darth Vader Waffle Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Darth Vader Waffle Maker

May the force — and a perfectly crisp waffle — be with him. Superfans can never get enough Star Wars gear, can they?

_____________________________________________________________________________

Freestone Fly Fishing Subscription (starting at $37.50/month; cratejoy.com)

Freestone Fly Fishing Subscription

Some pastimes are timeless, like quiet mornings knee-deep in the current. This subscription box is great for practiced fly fishermen, beginners and those looking for some childhood reminiscing.

_____________________________________________________________________________

License to Grill Apron ($22.97; amazon.com)

License To Grill Apron

For the dapper 007 fan who's sipping a martini (shaken, not stirred) while grilling filet mignon and lobster.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bow Tie and Suspenders from TheBoldBowTie (starting at $15.30 for the bow tie; etsy.com)

Bow Tie and Suspenders from TheBoldBowTie

A bow tie and matching suspenders are the ideal pairing for classically dapper dads. This set comes in various options that affect the price, but for both bow tie and suspenders in adult size, you'll spend $23.80. The Etsy shop also sells matching sets for the kids (starting at $10.20) — you know, for the family photo.

_____________________________________________________________________________

HQ Kites Symphony Beach III ($25.79; amazon.com)

HQ Kites Symphony Beach III

A windy day and enough open space calls for a quality kite. With this dual-line option, Dad can show off tricks like diving and figure eights that he mastered during the summer vacations of his childhood.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable ($129; amazon.com)

Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable

This sleek turntable is perfect for vinyl-collector dads who like to keep things simple. Just plug it in and get spinning. A built-in USB port makes it easy to convert records into MP3s. It may not look like the turntable from his teenage years, but it will definitely play his vintage vinyl in style.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Century Original Wavemaster Freestanding Heavy Punching Bag ($179.99; amazon.com)

Century Original Wavemaster Freestanding Heavy Punching Bag

Make Dad feel like a regular Rocky Balboa with his own heavy-duty punching bag, a great standalone fitness option with no suspension necessary.

_____________________________________________________________________________

KABB DZ-3 Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Dоwn Clock ($39.50; amazon.com)

KABB DZ-3 Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Dоwn Clock

This clock is especially easy to read and makes a perfect gift for punctual dads who appreciate feats of engineering from the mid-20th century.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Classic Game Collection Metal Chess Set ($62.75, originally $84; amazon.com)

Classic Game Collection Metal Chess Set

Pretend the student hasn't surpassed the teacher and let him win the first game. This elevated board with handsome metal pieces was made for countless rematches and will remind him of when he first got into the game as a kid.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Artisan Playing Cards Luxury Set ($59.90; amazon.com)

Artisan Playing Cards Luxury Set

Maybe your dad has seen "Casino" one too many times, and that's OK. Keep his card-shark mind busy with some quality antique-styled decks.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Antoine Double Spreader Bar Hammock (starting at $91.99; wayfair.com)

Antoine Double Spreader Bar Hammock

If there's enough space in the yard, a hammock is an ideal place for Dad to kick his feet up. This hammock is easy to assemble and made from polyester that's resistant to staining, fading and weather. Best of all, it's a classic design that will stoke memories of lazy days that he'll happily relive. If this one isn't his style, check out our guide to the best hammocks for more ideas.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Victorinox Swiss Army Multitool with Personalization ($56.95; amazon.com)

Victorinox Swiss Army Multitool with Personalization

Victorinox multitools have been around for a long time — since 1897 to be exact. Needless to say, nostalgia for these goes back multiple generations. Well, they're still made in Switzerland and this one can be personalized with a laser engraving in the United States. The handle is crafted of walnut wood for an authentic antique feel.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication