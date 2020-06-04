Immerse yourself in the world of Nintendo Labo with these discounted kits

Looking to jump into the whimsical world of Nintendo Labo but hesitant to spend an arm and a leg? Amazon has most of the Labo line on sale right now, with decent discounts to make purchasing bundles of cardboard and components a little less pricey.

Nintendo Labo, an inventive way to interact with your Nintendo Switch, is a building system that encourages players to go hands-on with cardboard building materials, rubber bands, grommets, stickers and more to create their own "toys" for use in video games. From a toy piano to a working "VR headset", Labo is an exercise in brilliance that the whole family can enjoy.

Each set does require a Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controllers to operate, but they each include a cartridge with the corresponding required software. All you need to supply beyond that is a few hours of your time, so you can build things solo or with friends and family. These are great projects for little hands, as long as you're providing supervision. In addition to gaming, don't be surprised if you learn a thing or two along the way; you'd be surprised how much you can actually do with them.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit ($49.75, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

You can pick up the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit as part of the sale, which is a great place for beginners to start. It includes supplies to create five different projects: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike and a Toy-Con Piano. These projects let you go fishing, play real notes on the piano, and even control a motorbike in a fun racing game on the Switch. It's the most versatile pack of the whole Labo system.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit ($36.33, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit lets you do exactly what it says on the box: build your own "working" robot. Create a backpack with adjustable straps that translates into the included game's robot hero, then customize the robot and even control it while wearing the Labo pack. It's a ton of fun, and even cooler to walk around controlling the robot by using your arms and legs.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit ($19.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit

Snag the Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit to make controls for a car, submarine and plane. Then, watch each vehicle come to life in-game as you soar through the skies, dive underwater and hit the open road. Race against the clock or your friends, battle in special cars that have fun abilities equipped, and explore a mysterious world.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - Starter Set & Blaster ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - Starter Set & Blaster

The Toy-Con 04: VR Kit includes both a starter set for Switch virtual reality and a customizable Blaster gun to go along with it. The "VR" isn't exactly what you'd expect from something like an Oculus Rift or software of its ilk, but you can use the Switch for some very cool effects, like "Super Mario Odyssey" VR modes as well as an explorable map in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

