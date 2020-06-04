(CNN) The death of a pregnant wild elephant, suspected to have been fatally injured after eating fruit stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in her mouth, has stirred public outrage in India as authorities investigate the incident.

The elephant died on May 27 while standing in the middle of a river in the southern state of Kerala, four days after she was found injured, according to Ashique Ali, a local forest officer.

"The postmortem report says that there was an explosion in the mouth. We have not caught any of the culprits. We don't know yet what caused the explosion," Ali said, adding that the animal was found to be one-month pregnant.

Kerala's chief wildlife warden, Surendra Kumar, said the case is being investigated.

He said local villagers sometimes leave pineapples and other sweet fruits filled with firecrackers around their fields to ward off wild boars, which might have caused the explosion in the elephant's mouth.

