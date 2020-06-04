Thousands of Hong Kongers defy police ban to remember Tiananmen Square

Hong Kong (CNN) Thousands of Hong Kongers defied a police ban Thursday to gather in the city's Victoria Park and mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The rally, which has been held every year since the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in China, had been banned over coronavirus fears, a move many viewed as political in a city where infections are down to a handful per month.

Early Thursday evening however, hundreds and then thousands of people defied the order, as well as signs and fences around Victoria Park, to occupy two large football pitches where the rally has been traditionally held. While numbers appeared down on previous years, and the usually well-organized memorial had a rather chaotic impromptu feel, they were by no means negligible, a major sign of defiance to Beijing.

Crowds gather in Victoria Park depite the ban.

Lee Cheuk-yan, an organizer and former lawmaker, led the crowd in chants of "end one-party rule," and "democracy for China!"

Others chanted slogans from last year's anti-government protests, including "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," and a more recent refrain, "Hong Kong independence, the only way out."

