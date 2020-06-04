37 children injured in a knife attack at elementary school in China

Beijing (CNN) An attacker with a knife injured 37 children and two adults at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, according to a local government statement.

The attack, which took place in Cangwu county in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saw all 39 victims hospitalized, though none were in a serious condition. The 37 children, were "slightly injured" according to a statement released by the Cangwu county, while the two adults had more severe wounds.

The police have detained a single suspect, according to the statement. Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times claimed the attacker was a security guard at the school. No additional information has been provided about the attacker.

The children who attend this elementary school are between 6 and 12 years of age.

Knife attacks in China, especially at schools, are not uncommon, with a number of similar attacks taking place in recent years.

Read More