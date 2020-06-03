Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Protesters lie down in the position George Floyd was in when he died, during a rally in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday, June 2. 'I can't breathe': Hundreds lie down in protest

Protesters have marched in the United States for eight consecutive days, angry at the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

One officer -- subsequently dismissed from the police department -- was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters argue that this is not enough, and other officers involved should also be charged.

As protests continue around the world, demonstrators have staged lie-ins, many of them taking to the ground for 8 minutes, 46 seconds to symbolize the final moments of Floyd's life.