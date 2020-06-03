These controversial statues have been removed following protests over George Floyd's death

(CNN) Across the country a handful of controversial statues have been removed from public spaces -- some by protesters and others by city leaders -- in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Here's a look at some of the monuments that were removed in the last week.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

After 22 years on the steps of Philadelphia's Municipal Services Building, a statue of the city's former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed from its post across City Hall in Center City early Wednesday morning, according to CNN affiliate WPVI

On Saturday, protesters appeared to tie ropes to the statue and started a fire at the statue's base.

Rizzo served as Philadelphia's mayor from 1972 to 1980. During his term, Rizzo was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities, according to WPVI.

"The statue is a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry, and police brutality for members of the Black community, the LGBTQ community, and many others," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in an online statement. "The treatment of these communities under Mr. Rizzo's leadership was among the worst periods in Philadelphia's history."

— Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 3, 2020

The statue was scheduled to be removed next year, according to WPVI. But on Tuesday, the mayor signed an order for the city managing director to immediately remove the statue, according to an online statement.

Now that the statue has been removed, it will be placed in secure storage by the Department of Public Property until a plan is developed to donate, relocate, or otherwise dispose of it, the statement said.

Birmingham, Alabama

But Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin arrived at the scene, telling the demonstrators he would "finish the job" for them.

The city's mayor pleaded with demonstrators to disperse before police came to make arrests, adding that he understood their anger.

The park houses memorials dedicated to veterans and a statue of Confederate sailor Charles Linn

Woodfin did not specify when exactly the monument would come down.

"In order to prevent more civil unrest in our city, I think it is very imperative that we remove this statue that's in Linn Park," he said in a news conference on Monday.

Montgomery, Alabama

About 90 miles south of Birmingham, demonstrators tore down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in front of Lee High School in Montgomery on Monday, according to CNN affiliate WSFA

The Montgomery Police Department told WSFA that four people have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

The 112-year-old statue, was housed in two other locations in Montgomery before the grounds of Lee High School, according to the school's website

A pedestal that held a statue of Robert E. Lee stands empty outside a high school named for the Confederate general in Montgomery, Ala. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

It was taken off school property and hauled away to storage, according to WSFA.

Nashville, Tennessee

A controversial statue of Edward Carnack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights advocates like Ida B. Wells, was carried away from the city's capital grounds on Monday, according to CNN affiliate WKRN

Protesters toppled the statue of Edward Carmack outside the state Capitol after a peaceful demonstration turned violent, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

The removal came after demonstrators tore the monument down on Sunday.

Alexandria, Virginia

The memorial was erected in 1889 to honor Confederate soldiers from the Virginia city.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tweeted photos of the statue's removal.

"Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving," he wrote.

— Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) June 2, 2020

A spokesperson for the city told CNN in a statement that "the owner of the statue (United Daughters of the Confederacy) notified the City yesterday that they would remove the statue this morning."