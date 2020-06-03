Minneapolis schools cut ties with police over George Floyd's death

(CNN) Minneapolis Public Schools is ending its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd's death.

The Minneapolis Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to terminate the district's contract with MPD, which provided school resource officers at school buildings.

"George Floyd died on the street slowly and deliberately strangled and our children watched," Jenny Arenson, vice chair of the board said during the virtual meeting on Tuesday.

"Minneapolis police, individual officers and the city have work to do. And until they demonstrate they have done that work, we need to separate our relationship."