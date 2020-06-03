Johnny Majors, famed college football coach, dies at 85

(CNN) Johnny Majors, the college football coach who led the University of Tennessee to three SEC championships and the University of Pittsburgh to a national championship, has died. He was 85.

Majors died early Wednesday at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to his wife, Mary Lynn.

"It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning," Mary Lynn Majors said in a statement provided to the University of Tennessee.

Majors "spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River," she said.

Majors coached Iowa State from 1968-1972, then the University of Pittsburgh from 1973-1976, where the team won the 1973 Fiesta Bowl and the 1976 National Championship in his final season, alongside Heisman-winning running back Tony Dorsett.

