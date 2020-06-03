A group of eighth graders had to cancel their end-of-year trip. Instead they used the trip fund to help a group in need

(CNN) Eighth-graders at the Waldorf School in Santa Fe, New Mexico had spent the entire year raising $2,800 for their rafting trip, a thrilling end to their time in middle school. But then came Covid-19.

Rather than mope after the trip's cancellation, the students chose to make a major impact on the lives of others by using the money to help the Navajo Nation, which is struggling amid the pandemic.

The students used their $2,800 fund to purchase supplies, which were then delivered to members of Navajo Nation.

"I am very proud of my students, but I'm not surprised," Bernard said. "This is a very generous and compassionate group of teens. They have been raised to think outside their own immediate lives and it shows in moments like this."

