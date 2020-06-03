Houston police officers pay their respects to George Floyd at a mural in his hometown

(CNN) A newly minted mural celebrating the life of George Floyd has become a vigil in his hometown and has even attracted the attention of Houston police officers.

The mural was painted by the Houston area artist Donkeeboy on the side of Scott Food Mart on Tuesday. It depicts a black and white portrait of Floyd wearing angel wings against a bright blue background. Above him is a yellow halo that reads, "Forever breathing in our hearts."

The 46-year-old father died in Minneapolis last week after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Visitors had already left flowers and candles at the bottom of the mural to remember the life that was lost.

Two Houston officers told CNN on Wednesday that they wanted to visit the mural to "pay our respects."

