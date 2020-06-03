Gambia calls for an investigation after a retired diplomat's son is killed in a police standoff in Georgia

(CNN) Gambia's government is demanding that the United States investigate the police shooting of one of its citizens.

Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, was shot and killed in a standoff with police last Friday in Snellville, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. He was the son of Lare Sisay, a retired Gambian diplomat who worked for the United Nations Development Program.

Just before 4 a.m. on May 29, Snellville police officers tried to pull over Momodou Lamin Sisay for a vehicle tag violation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement . Sisay didn't pull over, prompting a car chase, it saId.

When the car eventually stopped, officers approached it and told Sisay to show his hands, but he did not comply, according to the statement. Sisay pointed a handgun at police, who fired back before taking cover behind their patrol cars, it said.

The Snellville Police Department requested help from the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team. During the standoff, Sisay pointed and fired his weapon at the SWAT officers, the statement said. One of them fired back, it said.

