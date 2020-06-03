(CNN) Drew Brees, the popular New Orleans Saints quarterback, caught heat Wednesday after saying he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

His response came in an interview with Yahoo Finance, when asked his opinion about players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall.

Brees said respecting the anthem is not just about showing respect to the military, but also to anyone who sacrificed for this country, including those in the civil rights movement.

"And is everything right with our country right now? No, it's not," Brees said in the interview. "We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution."

Shortly after the interview was posted, NBA superstar LeBron James called out the quarterback.

