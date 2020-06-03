Retired St. Louis Police captain was killed after responding to a pawnshop alarm during looting

(CNN) A retired police captain fatally shot during looting in St. Louis was passionate about helping young people and would have forgiven those behind the violence on the city's streets, his son says.

David Dorn, 77, was killed while responding to an alarm at a pawnshop overnight Monday, St. Louis Police Department announced in a news conference Tuesday.

"Throughout the night, we made 25 arrests for various charges. And then there were 55 businesses and counting that were burglarized and had property damage," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters.

Mourners left flowers at the scene of David Dorn's death.

"One of those businesses had one of our retired captains, retired captain David Dorn, who retired after 38 years. During the looting process, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement that he learned here."

Chief Hayden said Dorn had been "a fine captain" who had been very well-liked and looked up to by many of the department's younger officers.