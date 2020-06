In a time of sorrow, black joy needs to be seen as much as black pain. These scientists are showing it, with birds

(CNN) Everyone has the bird.

Corina Newsome calls it a gateway bird, the one special species that sets an avian enthusiast on a lifetime course of discovery and environmental passion. Hers was the blue jay.

For Tykee James, it was the belted kingfisher.

When asked what his favorite bird is, Alex Troutman paused. "Can I give you a top three?" The northern crested caracara. The white ibis. And, of course, the penguin.

These young black naturalists -- and the birds they love -- are some of the stars of Black Birders Week , a series of events and activities designed to highlight black scientists, scholars and everyday nature lovers. While spreading their joy and knowledge, the countless people involved in the movement are also raising visibility of black achievement at a painfully critical time.

