Amazon's best sellers list is dominated almost entirely by books on race right now

(CNN) Advocates say that one of the most important ways to be an ally to marginalized people is to educate yourself on the systems that oppress them and your role in sustaining them.

The best-selling books, which include the nonfiction "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism," novel "The Vanishing Half" by black author Brit Bennett and the children's picture book "I Am Enough," are in such high demand that many of them are temporarily out of stock or only available in ebook or audio form.

Most of the top 20 best selling books on Amazon are about racism in the US.

"This doesn't happen every day," Kendi tweeted Tuesday. "It is fitting it happens on the day we are Blacking Out for Black lives and hopefully supporting our local independent bookstores too."

Most every book in the top 20 best sellers list contains historical context about the role of racism in poverty, mass incarceration, health care, politics and more. And many of them probe their readers to examine their role in upholding systemic racism.

Educating yourself on the history and current state of racism is one way to show positive allyship, as reported in CNN's guide to being an ally

Influencing the people in your circle is another -- and part of that can include sharing books about racism with friends and family and discussing how oppression affects marginalized groups.

Amazon Best Sellers on Race

1. "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism," Robin Diangelo

2. "So You Want to Talk About Race," Ijeoma Olua

3. "We're Different, We're the Same," a Sesame Street picture book, Bobbi Kates

5. "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America," Richard Rothstein

6. "How to Be an Antiracist," Ibram X. Kendi

9. "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness," Michelle Alexander

10. "The Vanishing Half," Brit Bennett

11. "Between the World and Me," Ta-Nehisi Coates

12. "Stamped from the Beginning," Ibram X. Kendi

14. "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," Bryan Stevenson

15. "The Day You Begin," Jacqueline Woodson

16. "Becoming," Michelle Obama

17. "I Am Enough," Grace Byers

18. "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" Beverly Daniel Tatum

19. "Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor," Layla Saad