London (CNN) "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonstrators that "now is the time" to demand racial equality.

The star made an emotional speech into a megaphone as thousands poured through Hyde Park, marching in solidarity with protesters in the US.

"Black lives have always mattered," Boyega said at the rally. "We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting. I ain't waiting."

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting," @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London's Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

"Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black," Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight back tears during the speech. "You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black."

Crowds braved bad weather to gather for the central London protest, following the lead of activists who have organized demonstrations in the US for more than a week in response to Floyd's killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

