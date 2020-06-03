What my Florida town can teach us about racist policing

Theodore ("Ted") W. Small Jr. is a lawyer and diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) facilitator and leader nationally recognized for originating university and community-based programs to facilitate candid discussions about law and the intersectionality of race, diverse identities, and poverty. He is the recipient of numerous community service and leadership awards, including the NAACP West Volusia Branch "Difference Maker of the Year Award", and is the former Chair of the ABA Commission on Homelessness and Poverty. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion articles at CNN

(CNN) Nine days before George Floyd died an agonizing death under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer while others watched, law enforcement officials broke up what has been described as a massive block party in my Florida hometown of DeLand and the surrounding unincorporated Volusia County. Video footage of police shutting down a local store and chasing some in the crowd led many to accuse local authorities of engaging in another incident of racist law enforcement targeting African Americans. But what actually happened there is more complex than what was initially reported -- and this local example has lessons for all of us looking for ways to facilitate effective community policing of African American communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DeLand "block party" took place only a few city blocks from where I grew up. The mostly African American neighborhood known as Spring Hill is one of five historically underserved communities in the DeLand area where freed slaves settled to live separately after the Civil War. My elementary school — once heralded as a sign of this area's progress toward racial reconciliation when in the 1970s white students from the suburbs were bused there to implement the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education desegregation order — is still a neighborhood school for mostly black and brown students.

I have considered those in this area to be a part of my village since childhood. The elders are precious to me. Some of those elders living nearby include my kindergarten teacher, the widow of my former 5th grade teacher, a former NAACP president and a retired director of the city's public works department. Many of my friends own homes and some family members operate businesses in this neighborhood. Periodically I worship in several of the local churches.

While I have strong ties to the African American community, I also have a special relationship with local law enforcement leaders. I was on the selection committee that voted to recommend Jason Umberger as the new police chief for the city of DeLand in June 2017, where he still serves. Other committee members also grew up or worked in Spring Hill. We selected Police Chief Umberger, a white officer, because of his demonstrated commitment to improving police-community relationships during his community activities and decades-long career in Pennsylvania's Swatara Township Police Department.

I was raised by a mother who distrusted law enforcement because of her experiences growing up in rural South Georgia in the 1930s and 1940s, when local sheriffs were often members of the Ku Klux Klan. Notwithstanding my trained uneasiness, Chief Umberger became the first ever law enforcement officer whom I trusted enough to sit down with for a one-on-one meal. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was the second.