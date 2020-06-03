Listen up: This refurb Vizio Soundbar Home Speaker System is on sale for one day

Many of us are spending more time chilling on our couches inside these days. Why not enhance your home theater experience with a new surround sound system? Woot! is offering an excellent deal on a refurbished Vizio Soundbar Home Speaker System that comes with everything you need to make every night movie night in your home great.

Refurbished Vizio SB3651-E6B 5.1 Soundbar Home Speaker System ($129.99, originally $179.99, woot.com)

Refurb Vizio 5.1 Soundbar Home Speaker System

This home speaker system offers full 5.1 surround sound with a 36-inch sound bar to deliver center channel output. You also get a wireless 5.2-inch subwoofer speaker, two satellite speakers to mount on either side of your room or utilize as tabletop options, and a remote control with included A/V cables for quick and easy setup.

The speakers offer a system frequency response of 50 HZ to 20 kHz and include sound enhancement technology, including Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruSurround, DTS TruVolume and DTS Digital Surround.

It goes far beyond adding a little oomph to your favorite movies, though. It comes with built-in Chromecast support so you can stream your favorite music and content from your phone straight to your sound bar.

You can also control your display with Google Home via Google Assistant. And if you prefer to keep everything integrated, you can opt to use the Vizio Smart Cast app to turn your phone into a remote so you can stream music and change settings right from your mobile device.

It is important to note that for $129.99, you are getting a factory reconditioned unit, but it's also $50 cheaper at Woot! than Amazon's listing for the same refurbished set at $179.99. Still, for less money than a Nintendo Switch Lite, you can considerably enhance the way you enjoy media in your home with a reasonably loud, quality stereo system. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.