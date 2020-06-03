Personalized Father's Day gifts for your one-of-a-kind dad

Your dad may play it cool and say he doesn't want a big fuss on Father's Day, but if ever there were a year to celebrate the big guy, it's this one. Let's face it: We've all been put through the wringer in 2020, which is exactly why it's important to take time out to celebrate the people who matter most in our lives.

Father's Day might look a little bit different this year, and you may be celebrating from afar, but that doesn't mean your gift is going to be lackluster. In fact, we're here to make the opposite true: We've rounded up 28 unique, thoughtful personalized Father's Day gifts for your dad — or the other important dads in your life — that will show him you know he's one of a kind. From a customized growler, to Nikes designed specifically for Pops, to a cornhole set bearing his family name, below you'll find the special gifts that will totally win him over. (Pro tip: While the holiday is still a few weeks away, order now if you want your personalized presents to arrive in time!)

Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book (starting at $59; artifactuprising.com)

This sweet, fabric-bound photo book is proof that big things can come in little packages. Just drag and drop Dad's favorite photos into your choice of layout, and Artifact Uprising does the rest. Available in six hues and 30-, 40- and 50-page layouts, the book can also bear an foil-engraved title or message on the cover. It takes five business days to produce.

Made In 8-Inch Chef Knife ($89; madeincookware.com)

If Dad's a master in the kitchen, he's going to be thrilled to add this must-have knife to his cooking tool arsenal. Direct-to-consumer cookware brand Made In is loved by professionals, and for good reason — the tools are artisan-crafted and designed with input from chefs across the globe. This knife, which comes in red, black or gray, is made from one single piece of stainless steel and has a Rockwell hardness rating of 58-60. Have Dad's name engraved into the blade for an additional $20.

Personalized Golf Ball Mini Crate ($74.99; mancrates.com)

Most golf courses are now open again, which means Dad is officially allowed to hit the links, with social distancing, of course. Upgrade his gear with this set of 30 monogrammed balls from ultra-manly brand Man Crates. The gift arrives in a rustic sealed wooden crate with a metal crowbar, which means Dad is going to have to flex a bit of muscle to get this prezzie open. Choose between four personalization formats, from a "Property of [Dad's Name] Unless It Hit Your Car" design to a traditional three-letter monogram. For more ideas recommended by pros, check out our guide to the best golf gear.

Nike Internationalist By You ($110; nike.com)

If dad's a sneakerhead, then head straight to Nike By You to create a custom pair of sneakers to suit his personality to a T. There are other styles to build on besides the Internationalist — like the KD13s ($170; nike.com) — and you can customize everything from the laces to the tongue, midsoles, outsoles and swoosh. But our favorite part is the personal ID section at the back heel, which has room for three uppercase letters — DAD seems fitting, right? The sneakers take two to five weeks to create, but if they're not ready in time, Nike offers the option to print or share your final product with your pops while he waits for the real thing.

Personalized Socks, Set of 5 Pairs ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Up Dad's sock game with this set of five pima cotton pairs that offers not one, but two customization options. The ankle area can fit up to eight characters, while the toe area — which is printed to face up at your dad — can accommodate a longer, 20-character message. So, ya know, he can read your "I love you the most, Dad" message five days a week.

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $59.95, originally $79.95; westandwillow.com)

They say a dog is man's best friend, so the way to a dad's heart this Father's Day just might be through the family pooch. Maybe he doesn't even have any kids but is a proud dog dad. Either way, enter West & Willow, an online custom pet portrait purveyor that creates modern, clean designs meant to blend in with your home.



The process is simple: Just upload a clear photo of his pet (any pet, including birds, cats, bunnies) and then customize your print. Pick which size you'd like, choose between three backgrounds and two frames, and enter the pet's name. The product's nearly 1,300 positive reviews speak to the quality and craftsmanship, too. Note: It takes two to three weeks for an order to arrive, so order soon if you want this to reach Dad in time.

Crowd Cow Custom Subscription Box ($99; crowdcow.com)

Create a custom — and sustainable! — fresh meat box that will be delivered on a schedule also chosen by you, whether that's once or recurring. You get 5% off each additional box. Crowd Cow has tons of positive reviews and offers everything from supermarket staples like ground beef and bacon to restaurant-quality steaks and wild Alaskan king crab that are going to blow Dad's socks off. Among the protein options: Japanese wagyu, New York strip, filet mignon, wild Maine lobster, Icelandic arctic char, whole chicken, rack of lamb and more. Order by June 15 to get the box to Dad on time, or purchase him a digital gift card so he can curate his own box. If thinking about which meats to choose each month is overwhelming, try a meat delivery subscription that makes the selections for him.

The New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

If he's a total football nut, you're going to make your dad's day with this book containing the New York Times' historic coverage of his favorite team, from highlights of history-making games to MVP rundowns. Add Dad's name to the cover, cementing the fact that he's truly the No. 1 fan. Similar editions for basketball and baseball are available, and if the book can't arrive in time, Uncommon Goods has printable gift cards for the big day.

Sloan Brands Personalized Miniature Steak Branding Iron ($25; amazon.com)

Dad always makes his mark — but now he can do so while he's manning the grill, too. Customizable with up to three letters, the iron can brand burgers, steaks, quesadillas, not to mention wood and leather, too! Note that production takes six to 10 days.

Custom Stamps (starting at $26.99; minted.com)

It recently came to light that the United States Postal Service is permanently discontinuing personalized postage, so you've only got a couple of weeks left to create a totally unique stamp for Dad. (While you won't be able to order new custom stamps after mid-June, they'll continue to be valid as postage for the foreseeable future.) Whether you opt for a monogram or a family photo, Minted's custom stamps are a luxe memento that he'll treasure for years to come. Order by June 9.

Untuckit MLB Signature Series Shirt ($108; untuckit.com)

Dad can subtly root for his favorite baseball team with this sharp shirt from no-tuck-required brand Untuckit, known for shirts that are not too short, not too long, but rather just right. Untuckit's MLB poplin shirt is wrinkle-free and features discreet team logos both on the inner placket and the sail. Available in regular and slim fit and sizes small to XXX-large, the shirt is dad's sharpest way to support his team. Looking for something more refined? Check out Untuckit's design-your-own shirt that you can tailor specifically to Dad's style — choose the fabric, the trim and sail color and the collar type, and add a pocket or a monogram, too!

ShenDoah AirPods Case (starting at $19.99; etsy.com)

Ensure Dad's AirPods are encased in style for perpetuity with this handsome leather case that can be monogrammed. Available for both first- and second-generation devices as well as the AirPods Pro, the case comes in three colors and has an underside opening for charging.

Rustic Personalized Cornhole Boards ($199.90; amazon.com)

If he loves playing cornhole, this custom set bearing his family name will make it even better. With a poplar frame and a plywood top, the surprisingly lightweight set is portable, too, thanks to its folding legs, so he can bring it to his next tailgate or a neighbor's barbecue. More to know: It comes with eight durable bean bags in 17 colors to choose from.

Dog Blueprint Pillow ($95; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad and his dog are inseparable, he's going to love seeing this charming throw pillow featuring his pooch's face day in and day out. Hand-sewn in Brooklyn, the double-sided pillow has 57 different breed options and showcases the dog's headshot and background details, all in a 1950s blueprint style.

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler with Magslider Lid ($29.99; amazon.com)

With more than 33,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler is definitely dad-approved. Ready to keep his coffee piping hot or his brew icy cold, the cup features a shatter-proof lid (seriously, the brand dares you to try to break it) and fits into most cup holders. If he's more of a water bottle kind of guy, we recently tested a bunch to determine which ones are truly the best.

Northwind Supply Customized Leather Mouse Pad ($17; amazon.com)

Elevate Dad's office supplies with this sophisticated leather mouse pad that comes in seven colors and can be monogrammed with gold or silver foil for an extra two bucks.

King of the Grill Cutting Board (starting at $32.65; etsy.com)

If your dad and grilling go hand and hand, he'll love this personalized cutting board made from hevea wood that has a handy trough to catch drippings and juices. For an extra $38, Etsy shop Dust and Things (which has more than 3,600 positive reviews) will engrave a second message on the back.

L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag ($29.95; llbean.com)

A longtime L.L.Bean bestseller, this toiletry bag has nearly 1,200 5-star reviews for good reason — it's tough as nails. Made of water-resistant fabrics that keep leaks in and water out, the bag has a built-in hook that can hold up to 25 pounds, a removable mirror and shower caddy, not to mention myriad pockets and zippers for storing all his things. The best part? Adding a monogram will only cost you $8 more and take just one day longer.

Away Weekender (starting at $225; away.com)

Cult-favorite suitcase maker Away now offers a weekend-appropriate bag that we're more than a little obsessed with. It has a shoe compartment, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, a trolley sleeve, a removable adjustable strap and pockets galore. Best of all, the Weekender comes in nylon or canvas and can be embroidered with a spiffy three-letter monogram for an extra $35. Note: Personalization adds one to two weeks to the delivery window.

Mark & Graham Leather Charger Roll Up ($49; markandgraham.com)

This smart catchall is about to be Dad's go-to when he's on the road. With three built-in pockets, the roll-up carrier can corral everything from chargers to AirPods — and it does so with major style. Available in 18 colors, it can also be monogrammed for $12 extra.

Palmetto Wood Shop Engraved Pocket Knife ($21.95; amazon.com)

The ultimate problem-solver, this stainless-steel pocket knife also includes a glass breaker, rope cutter and can opener. Engrave up to two lines worth of messaging, reminding him of you every time he flips out his go-to tool.

Personalized Beer Cooler Bag ($30; etsy.com)

If your dad loves a cold brewski, he'll appreciate being able to stroll around with one (or six), using this fetching cooler that can keep a six-pack icy cold — whether he's headed to the backyard or beyond. It does take one to two weeks to produce, so be sure to order soon.

Solid Copper Monogrammed Moscow Mule Mug ($38.67, originally $42.97; overstock.com)

Stock Dad's bar with this luxe set of four copper Moscow mule mugs that will totally elevate his next cocktail. Lined with nickel and featuring fancy brass handles, the mugs come with a monogram pre-engraved; simply choose which initial you'd like at checkout.

Shutterfly Photo Gallery Puzzle (starting at $39.98, originally $49.98; shutterfly.com)

This gift is the ultimate twofer: Commemorate a treasured family photo and supply Dad with a new puzzle to mull over. Available in four sizes (60 pieces all the way up to 1,014 pieces), the puzzle can accommodate up to 14 images and comes with a matching box.

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

With Grafomap, you're sure to spark memories of a meaningful place in Dad's life — whether it's his hometown, where he met your mom or where he spent his college years. So chic that it functions as wall art, too, Grafomap zooms in on any location of your choice and will add custom text (think "where it all began" or "home sweet home") as well as dates. You can choose from a slew of color palettes and fonts — from crisp and modern to colorful and lively — tailoring the final product to Dad's exact aesthetic. Order by June 16 to get it in time, or send a digital gift card, which also buys you a free poster of the same price. BOGO!

BRVOglass Dad Established Can Cooler (starting at $14.85; etsy.com)

Commemorate the year he became a dad with this handsome leather can cooler that he'll be proud to slip a beer or soda into. (FYI, this just might make new dads burst into tears.)

L.L.Bean Dura-Tough Standing Log Carrier ($39.99, originally $44.95; llbean.com)

Make his trip to and from the woodpile a lot less cumbersome with this super-durable log carrier from L.L.Bean. Standout details include the tough nylon handles, the sturdy end panels that trap splinters inside the carrier, and the fact that you can add a 10-letter monogram that only takes one day extra and costs eight bucks! With more than 900 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this gift is a no-brainer.

Personalized Beer Growler (starting at $24.99; etsy.com)

Fear not, the growler industry is alive and well. Even during covid-19, many a shuttered restaurant and bar is still providing takeout growlers. Give Dad a customized version from Etsy shop BlueRidgeMountainCo (which has more than 6,700 positive reviews). The 64-ounce growler comes with a personalized name and date, and you can pay an extra $20 to $80 for two, four, six or eight matching pint glasses.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.