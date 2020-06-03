Everything at Gap is up to 80% off right now

There are sales, and then there are sales, and Gap's incredible discounts fall squarely into the second category. Everything from the brand is currently up to 60% off, and if you're doing your shopping online, you get a bonus 20% off with the code ADDIT.

The brand is known for both quality basics for men, women and kids, like button-ups, cozy cardigans and leggings, as well as seasonal staples like sundresses, sweatshirts and, of course, jeans. Shop our top picks below before this sale ends at midnight.

Vintage Soft Classic Hoodie (starting at $17.60, originally $54.95; gap.com)

Vintage Soft Classic Hoodie

This comfy essential is on sale in summery colors like pale pink, mint, gray and white — as well as old favorites like blue and black.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Gingham Wrap Midi Dress ($33.60, originally $69.95; gap.com)

Gingham Wrap Midi Dress

This gingham midi-length wrap dress is perfect for daytime picnics or socially distanced date nights.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Utility Jogger ($31.20, originally $59.95, gap.com)

Utility Jogger

On-trend and comfy for that WFH life, these joggers come in a range of colors from lilac to black. Extra-deep pockets can easily hold keys and a phone during those daily strolls, too.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Scoopneck Tank Bodysuit ($13.60, originally $59.95, gap.com)

Scoopneck Tank Bodysuit

Perfect for a hot summer day, this cheerfully striped bodysuit is your new go-to for jeans and cutoffs.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans with Raw Hem ($27.99, originally $69.95, gap.com)

Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans with Raw Hem

Chic and easygoing, these go-everywhere jeans have a relaxed fit and look great with everything from white leather sneakers to ankle-skimming loafers.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Softspun Cardigan (starting at $33.60, originally $59.95; gap.com)

Softspun Cardigan

That long, throw-it-on-over-yesterday's-T-shirt cardigan you've been searching for? It's here in black, white, and gray — and it's almost 50% off.

10" Vintage Shorts (starting at $15.99, originally $44.95; gap.com)

10" Vintage Shorts

Perfect for each and every day of warm weather, these shorts have a modern cut and vintage vibes — the best of both worlds. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Classic V T-Shirt (starting at $5.59, originally $19.95; gap.com)

Classic V T-Shirt

The perfect V-neck T-shirt is here, and at these prices, you better stock up while sizes last.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lightweight Shirt Jacket (starting at $65.58, originally $79.95, gap.com)

Lightweight Shirt Jacket

A great three-season piece, shirt jackets can be layered over T-shirts and henleys in the spring and fall and under heavier parkas for extra warmth in the winter. This one's minimalist styling makes it easy to pair with other colors and patterns, and the three colors are all great picks.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mainstay Crewneck Sweater ($11.99, originally $39.95; gap.com)

Mainstay Crewneck Sweater

With a range of retro colorways and patterns, this crewneck sweater will be a staple in your cold-weather rotation. (We particularly love the striped ones in red and this golden honey.)

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex (starting at $23.99, originally $59.95, gap.com)

Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex

With a range of vibrant (but not completely out-there) colors, these khakis are great for adding a little variety to your year-round wardrobe. They're available in tall sizes, too.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest ($39.99, originally $98; gap.com)

ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest

Get ahead for fall with this puffer vest at almost half off — it's almost always cheaper to buy out of season, and this classic will be in style for years to come. Plus, it's stuffed with recycled polyfill that keeps plastic bottles out of the landfills.

Baby Floral Print Bow Tank Dress ($16.79, originally $34.95; gap.com)

Baby Floral Print Bow Tank Dress

This loose floral dress keeps little shoulders cool in the summer breeze — and it's cute as a button to boot.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Toddler Pull-On Canvas Joggers ($10.40, originally $24.95; gap.com)

Toddler Pull-On Canvas Joggers

Canvas joggers are easy to pull on and go (an essential in the mornings) and can be dressed up or down as the day demands, too.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Baby Jersey-Lined Raincoat ($23.99, originally $49.95; gap.com)

Baby Jersey-Lined Raincoat

Nothing's more classic — or cheerful on a rainy day — than a bright yellow rain slicker, and this top-rated raincoat is the perfect one to be baby's first.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Toddler Stripe Flutter Shirtdress (starting at $23.99, originally $39.95, gap.com)

Toddler Stripe Flutter Shirtdress

With summer-y stripes that remind us of frozen yogurt twists and beach umbrellas, this dress is designed for both cute family 'grams and movement, thanks to a cut that won't restrict your tot.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Baby Gap Colorblock Brannan Bear One-Piece ($16.79, originally $29.95; gap.com)

Baby Gap Colorblock Brannan Bear One-Piece

Your baby might not know what the '90s are yet, but they can still jump on the style bandwagon. Pairs adorably with bucket hats.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Baby Short Sleeve Bodysuit (starting at $7.99; gap.com)

Baby Short Sleeve Bodysuit

The basic tees Gap is famous for, but make it Baby.

For more great Gap deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.