Tackle home projects with $10 off Dewalt tool orders of $50 or more at Amazon

If you've been on a home improvement kick of late, chances are you could benefit from this promotion that Amazon is running on select Dewalt products. When you purchase at least $50 worth of qualifying Dewalt items, you'll get $10 off.

Over 2,000 items — translating to 35 pages on Amazon — qualify for the promotion, including sets for screwdrivers, drill bits, lock installation and more, along with miscellaneous tools like cutting wheels, hole saws, sockets and much more. No matter what project you're looking to tackle, chances are you'll find the tools to do it here.

This is a limited time offer, and though there's no exact end date listed, we'd recommend shopping soon for the equipment you need. Also, the offer only applies to products sold by Amazon (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page); products sold by third-party sellers will not qualify for this offer, even if they're listed as "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime eligible" on the product page. This promotion won't stack, and is limited to one-time use per customer and account, plus, all your Dewalt products must be purchased in a single order and shipped to a single address to qualify.

Check out a few bestsellers from the sale below, or browse through all the Dewalt offerings to pick up whichever items your own toolkit is lacking.

Dewalt Jigsaw Blades Set with Case, T-Shank, 14-Piece ($19.98; amazon.com)

Dewalt Jigsaw Blades Set with Case, T-Shank, 14-Piece

No matter what you need to cut, these blades can, well, cut it. You'll get 14 metal and wood-cutting blades, along with a durable, clear case to keep everything organized.

Dewalt Titanium Drill Bit Set, 21-Piece ($24.98; amazon.com)

Dewalt Titanium Drill Bit Set, 21-Piece

This set is ideal for drilling in metal, wood or plastic, and the bits' titanium coating will ensure they last for a long time.

Dewalt Grinding Wheel, Double Row, Diamond Cup, 4-1/2-Inch ($25.25; amazon.com)

Dewalt Grinding Wheel, Double Row, Diamond Cup, 4-1/2-Inch

Smooth surfaces and remove flashing with this durable Diamond Cup Wheel. The extended performance diamond matrix provides longer life and allows for more aggressive material removal.

Dewalt Portable Band Saw Blade, 32-7/8-Inch, .020-Inch, 18 TPI, 3-Pack ($14.99, originally $30.98; amazon.com)

Dewalt Portable Band Saw Blade, 32-7/8-Inch, .020-Inch, 18 TPI, 3-Pack

Need to saw through some thick metal, medium metal or thin gauge metal? These band saw blades can manage the job, thanks to a Matrix II High Speed Steel Edge for heat and wear resistance, 8% cobalt content, Rc 65-67 tooth hardness and an alloy steel backer for even more durability.

Dewalt Cutting Wheel, 4-1/2-Inch, 5-Pack ($5.47, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

Dewalt Cutting Wheel, 4-1/2-Inch, 5-Pack

Fast, burr-free cutting is attainable with this thin .045-inch cutting edge design. Aluminum oxide grain combination allows for aggressive cutting action and a proprietary material mix adds durability, while two full sheets of fiberglass have been added for your safety.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.